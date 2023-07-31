South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received a planning application to convert 78 Hedworth Lane in the Boldon Colliery ward.

According to the planning listing the existing site is described as a “three bedroom mid terrace property”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New plans from applicant Clarice Property Group Ltd aim to transform the property into a HMO, a property type which involves multiple households living together with communal facilities.

Floor plans submitted to council officials show how the house would be subdivided if HMO plans were approved.

This includes three bedrooms and a kitchen area on the ground floor, three bedrooms on the first floor and one bedroom on the second floor.

Plans state that the HMO property could cater for seven single people, or four single people and three couples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the works the loft on the second floor would be converted into a bedroom with roof windows, as well as a single-storey extension to the rear of the building.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments on the plans can be made via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website until August 9, 2023.