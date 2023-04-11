South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the base of the Ocean Road Community Association.

This includes the proposed erection of a new side extension, as well as minor external changes to the existing building and associated external works.

The development is proposed on an adjoining car park and if approved, it would lead to the loss of around 14 spaces on site.

CGI impressions of how Ocean Road Community Association extension could look under new plans Credit: Mario Minchella Architects.

Plans have been submitted with a design and access statement prepared by Mario Minchella Architects providing more details on the extension development and proposed benefits to the community centre.

This includes expanding the “oversubscribed” café seating area, as well as a new glazed frontage “offering a grand feel with increased natural daylight” and works to expand the kitchen “in line with additional cafédemand and coverage”.

As the development would see the loss of some small office spaces, a number of rooms of varying sizes are proposed with “all larger than those sacrificed”.

The design and access statement adds: “Youth work is an important component associated with the centre.

“Support based bodies rely heavily on the facility and the committee deemed it prudent to assign these rooms as youth counselling and education suites.

“In addition, a sizeable area to the ground floor east is partitioned and allocated to complement youth work to allow private activities to take place whilst in proximity to the public café areas for integration when required”.

Extension plans also include an open plan multi-use sports arena on the first floor, the relocation of a main entrance and improvements to the lobby to provide “greater circulation and manoeuvrability”.

Those behind the scheme have added the community centre is in a sustainable location, close to public transport facilities and other available free parking.

Despite the loss of on-site car parking to make way for improvements, cycle stations are expected to be retained to serve the development.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.