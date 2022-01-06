Plans unveiled for new South Tyneside supported living complex

A CGI impression of how new supported living accommodation on former Nolan Hall site could look Credit: P+HS Architects

Back in late-December 2021, South Tyneside Council’s planning department received a planning application for a new development off Concorde Way, Jarrow.

The site was formerly occupied by a sheltered housing complex named Nolan Hall but is currently vacant.

New plans for the land are part of South Tyneside Council’s drive to deliver hundreds of specialist homes in coming years.

Councillor Anne Hetherington.

South Tyneside Housing Ventures Trust (STHVT), an independent not-for-profit company which the council helped to set up in 2013, is listed as the applicant for the Jarrow scheme.

The company is a registered provider of social housing and wants to transform the site into a specialist housing complex with 12 homes.

This includes one and two-bedroom supported living units in the form of bungalows and apartments plus a four-bedroom ‘staff house.’

A design and access statement, prepared for the applicant and submitted to council planners, states the new homes are designed for “people with complex care needs who are currently not adequately housed”.

The residential supported living accommodation proposed by STHVT would also be provided at affordable rent rates with a mix of private and communal gardens.

Councillor Anne Hetherington, council cabinet member for independence and wellbeing, said: “The council is looking to develop three new extra care accommodation schemes across the borough and two independent supported living schemes.

“The supported living schemes, such as this one, will be an essential element in helping individuals with learning disabilities to live independently.

“These schemes will provide much needed accommodation provision for those in the borough who are most in need of additional support and will allow them to live independently in their local communities with support.”

Cllr Hetherington added: “It is important that we support people to live independently.

“This isn’t just about supporting our older residents but about providing much needed specialist accommodation for younger adults.”

Comments on the planning application can be made up to January 11.

Subject to planning permission being granted, works could start on site in summer 2022.