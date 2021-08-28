Proxy and postal voting information for Cleadon and Boldon by-election
Postal voting packs have begun to be sent out ahead of the Cleadon and Boldon by-election.
Voters are going to the polls on September 9 to choose a new councillor for the ward after Jeff Milburn was declared ‘disqualified’ from holding office due to being given a suspended sentence in court.
It is too late to apply to vote by post at the by-election. If you are registered to vote by post, you will get your postal voting pack from Wednesday 25 August 2021.
However, there is still time to apply for a proxy vote, meaning someone can vote on your behalf at a polling station.
If you want to vote by proxy on 9 September, South Tyneside council said application forms must arrive at the Electoral Registration Office by 5pm on Wednesday, 1 September.
Application forms can be downloaded from https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/73228/By-election-Cleadon-and-East-Boldon-ward, though they must be signed by hand.
To get an application form posted or sent by email, contact [email protected] or email 0191 427 7000
Completed application forms can be posted to: Elections Office, South Tyneside Council, Town Hall, Westoe Road, South Shields, NE33 2RL
Or scanned copies can be sent to [email protected].gov.uk
If you vote at a polling station and you test positive for Covid-19, or need to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive, you can apply for an emergency proxy vote past the original deadline.
Voters can apply for an emergency proxy up to 5pm on election day on Thursday, September 9.