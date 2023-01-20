Washington Central and Houghton libraries are both set to benefit from an overhaul after Sunderland City Council’s cabinet unanimously backed “taking all necessary steps” to procure and award a contract for the improvements.

Councillor Linda Williams, cabinet member for Vibrant City, speaking at the meeting on January 19, said the proposals come after asset management surveys at both libraries.

She said: “There is a clear need to carry out key refurbishment and maintenance works at each library to ensure appropriate standards are maintained at the city council’s libraries.

Houghton Library is to get an upgrade.

“With the new Culture House plans under construction in central Sunderland, there is a need to also refurbish the internal spaces in Washington and Houghton to maintain an appropriate standard in all libraries across the city.”

Councillor Graeme Miller, city council leader, added he welcomed the report and “supports the recommendations fully”.

He said: “The fact we are future proofing these two libraries which are the main centre of the activity in both Houghton and Washington is long overdue.

“I’m delighted that we’re doing these works which will give future generations of adults and children access to books.”

Washington Library

The total cost of the projects is estimated at a combined £900,000 inclusive of the main works contract and associated professional fees.

This will be funded from the provision for modernising libraries and changing places grant within the local authority’s approved capital programme.

A council report which went to the meeting outlined how the works will include “upgrading facilities together with additional long term maintenance issues as part of a programme of planned works”.

Council surveys of both sites found the precast concrete railings and roughcast render panels were identified as “failing and requiring repairs”.

Meanwhile single glazed windows were found to be causing condensation issues and ruled “thermally inefficient”.

Work will also be carried out to address issues with the lift at Houghton library and the roof at the Washington site, with both currently impacted by ongoing problems.

A changing places toilet will also be provided to offer “better welfare facilities”, however due to space restrictions this will only be installed at Washington Central Library.

