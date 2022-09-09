The Queen died on Thursday, September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, with Britain now entering a 10-day period of mourning.

South Tyneside Council has revealed there will be four books of condolence opened across the borough to allow people to pay tributes.

This includes books in Hebburn and Jarrow and two books in South Shields which will close at 6pm the day after the funeral.

The book of condolence at South Shields Town Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The books are now available for people to sign every day at:

:: South Shields Town Hall between 8.30am and 7pm

:: Jarrow Town Hall between 8.30am and 7pm

:: Hebburn Central during normal opening hours

South Shields Town Hall will be lit purple.

:: The Word in South Shields during normal opening hours

People who are unable to visit a venue to sign can contribute a message via email at [email protected]

There is also an opportunity to sign an e-book of condolence on the Royal Family’s official website at www.royal.uk

Floral tributes can also be left by the Queen Victoria statue outside South Shields Town Hall.

As a mark of respect, arrangements are being made for a Letter of Condolence to be sent by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay, to the Royal Family on behalf of the people of South Tyneside.

South Shields Town Hall is being lit purple for the duration of the mourning period.

Union flags are currently flying at half-mast on key council buildings and will be flown in line with national protocol.

The Mayor of South Tyneside will read the local proclamation on the steps of South Shields Town Hall at 3pm, on Sunday, September, 11

The Mayor added: “The loss of the country’s longest-serving monarch has been the cause of much sadness across the borough and beyond.

“At this time of national mourning, these books will allow people to pay their respects and personal tributes to the Queen who has served her country with such selfless devotion.

“The Queen was part of the fabric of the nation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this extremely sad time.”

As a mark of respect, the Mayoress at Home event, which was due to take place today (Friday, September 9) and the South Shields Town Hall tours scheduled for Thursday, September 15 and Friday, September 16 (as part of Heritage Open Days) have been cancelled.

South Tyneside Council will consider whether scheduled meetings will go ahead on a case by case basis.

Other council services such as leisure centres and libraries will continue to operate as normal.

The Mayor of South Tyneside continued: “A page has turned in our country’s history with the loss of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Queen has been a steadying influence for our nation, reigning for 70 years, and her death marks a new era in our country’s history.

“We appreciate that her passing has left its mark on the borough so it is fitting that we come together in our communities to mark this sad occasion.”