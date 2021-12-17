Rapid EV charging station to be installed at South Shields fast food restaurant

KFC, in Chichester Road, South Shields. Google Maps

The station, which will be based in the grounds of a KFC, is part of a crusade across South Tyneside to increase the number of plug-in points for electric vehicles.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department received the latest application for land at the branch, which is off the town’s Chichester Road, in November.

Applicant InstaVolt proposed installing two rapid charging stations for customers in the north eastern section of the car park, next to a grassed area.

Following consultation on the application, South Tyneside Council planning officers have now decided to approve the scheme.

A report prepared by council officers deemed the scheme acceptable and said the plans would meet the objectives of relevant planning policies.

This included “encouraging developers to consider providing charging facilities for electric vehicles within the parking areas of their developments”.

The planning decision report reads: “The proposal would not result in any loss of parking provision, the number of parking spaces provided would not be reduced [and] the proposals would provide electric charging points for customers.

“Given the site’s use as a drive through restaurant and the surrounding mixed land uses, the proposal would be in keeping with the character and appearance of the area.”

It goes on to say: “In conclusion it is considered that the proposal would have no significant adverse impact upon the visual amenity or highways safety of the area.

“The proposal would comply with all relevant local and national planning policy.”

The planning decision falls against a backdrop of South Tyneside Council’s efforts to expand its network of electric vehicle charging stations in the borough.

Ten new charging posts for plug-in vehicles were recently installed in locations around the borough, taking the total to more than 50.

The roll-out was linked to a successful bid for grant funding from the Department for Transport’s On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme.