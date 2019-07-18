RECAP: 'Climate emergency' declared in South Tyneside, hospital petition lodged and protest staged at South Shields town hall full council meeting
A petition against controversial hospital plans and a plea over climate change are among items up for discussion at a full meeting of South Tyneside Council.
Demonstrations for both causes are due to take place outside South Shields Town Hall ahead of the meeting of all councillors. The petition comes after we reported how NHS bosses are preparing to ask South Tyneside and Sunderland councillors to stump up the cash needed for the second phase of the Path to Excellence scheme.