RECAP: How elections unfolded in South Tyneside as Labour loses seats to Greens and independents

Where to watch elsewhere in the North East on election night

By Daniel Holland

Sunderland

Most attention will be on Sunderland City Council, which could follow Durham in slipping out of Labour hands. Nine red seats fell on Wearside in 2021 and another six this time around would see the authority slip into no overall control for the first time since it was formed in the 1970s.

The fact that Mr Starmer has been to Sunderland twice in the last couple of months would suggest the party is nervous. The council’s leader, Graeme Miller, is faced with a personal battle too as he tries to keep hold of his Washington South seat – a ward where the Tories were narrowly victorious last year.

Newcastle

The Lib Dems, Greens, and Newcastle Independents all fancy their chances of taking advantage of the ruling party’s turmoil and making it a baptism of fire for new leader Nick Kemp. Newcastle’s Conservatives, meanwhile, are bidding to win a seat on the council for the first time since 1992 and are pushing hard in Gosforth.

Elsewhere in Tyneside

Opposition parties will also hope to make dents in the commanding Labour majority in Gateshead.