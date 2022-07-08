Reminder to have your say on blueprint for South Tyneside's future

South Tyneside Council’s cabinet approved its draft Local Plan in June 2022 and gave the go-ahead to start a six-week public consultation.

The planning blueprint sets out a borough-wide vision up until 2039, providing a framework for where new homes, businesses and leisure facilities can be built and ensuring that the right infrastructure, such as roads and schools, is in place to support growth.

A presentation was given on the plan at the latest Jarrow and Boldon Community Area Forum on Thursday, July 7, where it was stressed the importance of residents submitting their views in writing.

Jarrow Town Hall.

Cllr Geraldine Kilgour, Fellgate and Hedworth ward representative, said residents have spoken to her after not receiving leaflets detailing information on the plan and community events being held featuring presentations on it.

She said: “I know in Fellgate and Hedworth we’ve done our best to get leaflets to every household.

“We need to be very clear as a local authority, the notification to the residents is key, as we’re desperately trying to do, to inform and educate and encourage.

“It’s absolutely critical that those residents do put their names, addresses and put those comments and queries forward because we’ll not get a true picture at the end.”

She added the council events arranged on the topic include “a really valuable presentation” which goes through the plan and provides opportunities for questioning.

Louise Sloan, South Tyneside Council’s senior development services manager, said they have been aiming to get written literature on the topic out to residents and make them aware of community presentations.

She said: “These events are important, in having that face to face interaction.

“But really the fundamental here is about getting people to put their views on paper, because unfortunately that’s what the planning system requires us to do.

“Hopefully people are reading that magazine, logging onto the website, coming to the town hall, having a look at the plan and writing in.”

The draft Local Plan, details of consultation events, plus frequently asked questions are available to view at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/localplan.

Meanwhile residents can respond to the consultation, which runs until Sunday, July 31, directly at https://haveyoursay.southtyneside.gov.uk/.

The plan sets out policies which future planning applications will be decided against, giving the council the opportunity to tackle public health challenges, promote health and wellbeing and secure more affordable homes.

After being taken back to the drawing board in 2021 the new draft Local Plan now identifies 60 sites which aim to help the council deliver its housing targets.

The housing allocation sites are anticipated to deliver around 5,182 homes in total, with housing assessments concluding that a minimum of 321 new homes are needed per year between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2039.