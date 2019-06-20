Removing level crossing and improving Metro and bus links on £377million transport wishlist
Drivers and passengers will be in for an easier ride under plans for a raft of improvements in South Tyneside under the North East’s £377million transport wishlist.
Replacing a hold-up causing level crossing and improving Metro and bus links are among proposals listed in the region’s £377million bid to the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund (TCF).
Council chiefs from across the North East met in South Shields town hall this week to approve a draft of the bid.
More frequent Metro trains, a restored rail service between Newcastle and Northumberland, station redevelopments, and new cycling infrastructure are all part of an ambitious campaign to secure a massive pot of Government cash.
The North East – covering Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and County Durham – is one of 12 city regions shortlisted to submit bids for a share of £1.28bn of central funding.
Key improvements proposed for South Tyneside under the scheme include:
£11million for bus route improvements from South Shields to Newcastle
Better walking and cycling routes connecting to Metro stations at Chichester and Tyne Dock
That includes £108million to fund the twin tracking of the Metro between Pelaw and Tyne Dock – an upgrade that would allow for the daytime frequency of trains across the network to be increased from five to six per hour.
Among improvements listed for bus connections between South Shields and Durham and Newcastle city centres is replacing the Tilesheds level crossing with a new bridge.
A bus lane at Whiteleas Way and junction improvements at Stanhope Road and Boldon Lane Junction, New Road and Boker Lane and Boldon ASDA and New Road are also on the wishlist.
The Metro twin tracking scheme would see Nexus taking over the existing single track freight line that runs parallel to the remaining single track sections of Metro between Pelaw and Tyne Dock. This would enable Metro trains to operate on two tracks.