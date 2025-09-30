Rooms above South Shields shop could become shared house under new plans

Plans for a new house in multiple occupation (HMO) in South Shields have been submitted.

South Tyneside Council's planning department has received an application for 388 South Eldon Street in the Simonside and Rekendyke ward.

The application is seeking permission for a "residential conversion/change of use" of a first floor flat at the property to a five-bedroom HMO.

HMO planned at South Eldon Street in South Shields | Google/LDRS

HMOs are a property type where multiple households live together in individual bedrooms with shared facilities, including a kitchen, communal living areas and bathrooms in some cases.

The property type is common in the private rented sector and can range in size and the type of facilities offered, with some HMOs having ensuite bedrooms and others having 'bedsit' style accommodation with a shared bathroom.

An application form submitted with plans for 388 South Eldon Street describes the site as a "ground floor shop with flat above."

It notes that no building, work or change of use has started in the building, including the first floor space where the five-bedroom HMO is proposed.

Submitted floor plans show five bedrooms on the first floor with works including the stripping and removal of existing partition walls to facilitate the conversion.

It was also indicated that the "roomed units" would include different size spaces, with some rooms having access to a "separate shared kitchen."

Floor plans for the ground floor also show the shop and shop store area retained and a communal kitchen and dining area and bathroom.

The development would also include cycle storage and bins would be located in a rear garage, planning documents state.

A decision on the planning application will be made following a council consultation exercise.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council's planning portal website, until October 20, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council's planning portal website and search reference: 250529

