Safety plea over drink spiking after figures show 12 cases in South Tyneside in four-month period

It comes after there were 12 reported incidents of ‘spiking’ in the South Tyneside area between October 9, 2021, and February 19, 2022, out of a total of 373 across the Northumbria Police area.

The latest meeting of the council children and adults safeguarding panel heard half of the incidents were linked to one specific, unnamed pub in the borough.

Steven Carter, council senior public health advanced practitioner, said they have been working on engagement with licensed premises to promote vigilance and awareness around the issue.

Picture c/o Adobe Stock.

He said: “We’re not wanting to scare people as such, because obviously the data doesn’t suggest there is a major problem.

“But just to promote that vigilance and think about what we can do in terms of resources and awareness just to promote that vigilance really.”

Council officers added they have engaged with various organisations representing young people on the issue, which has been “really well received”.

The age of victims of spiking in the area ranged from 18 years to 57 years, with three being male and nine female, while three were recorded as occurring in homes.

The meeting also heard of the difficulties, depending on when people report incidents, in discovering what has happened from toxicology reports, as the substance may already be out of their system.

Mr Carter added: “What we’re trying to do is try and promote that wider awareness to encourage people to come forward early.

“We also want to provide some anonymous opportunities for people to report those issues as well given the stigma and vulnerabilities that can sometimes be involved in the situation.”

Council and police chiefs added they also work with licensed premises and business owners to gain intelligence on any potential issues.

Additional recommendations from the panel included providing information cards on spiking and the dangers of alcohol at events in the region.

The importance of wider work around alcohol harm reduction in South Tyneside was also stressed at the meeting on Wednesday, June 22.