Back in 2021, South Tyneside Council’s planning department received an application for the Hedworth Service Station off Leam Lane in the Jarrow area.

This aimed to revert the site back to a petrol filling station by refurbishing and extending an existing kiosk building, installing a replacement forecourt canopy and pump islands and installing a new below ground fuel storage tank.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of applicant SRJ Energy Ltd, states the plans would “create a modern filling station, incorporating [the] latest technology and equipment, to create a clean, safe, user-friendly facility.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been approved to redevelop the site in Leam Lane.

In addition, the refurbishment works include the provision of accessible toilet facilities and improved car parking, with two disabled spaces and two electric vehicle charging points proposed.

After assessing the planning application, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on February 11, 2022.

A decision report prepared by South Tyneside Council planners deemed the scheme acceptable in terms of visual impact, highway safety and biodiversity, subject to conditions.

The planning report goes on to say: “The proposal would accord with Core Strategy Policy SC1 as it would maintain and improve the provision of accessible basic local services and community facilities for residents within the vicinity of the site, as well as reinstating a filling station for users of this part of the A194.”

A planning application confirms the development would operate on a 24-hour basis and states it will create jobs, with six full-time and five part-time employees proposed.

Floor plans for the redevelopment identify ‘Family Shopper’ as the proposed occupier for the new extended retail building and that an existing window tinting/ vehicle wrapping business would remain on site.

Existing entrance and exit crossovers off Leam Lane will also be maintained and resurfaced, as well as a one-way traffic system through the forecourt.

Under planning conditions work on the development must start within three years of the approval date.

For more information on the plans, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0800/21/FUL

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.