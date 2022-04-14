The Pride of the Tyne, one of two Shields Ferries owned and operated by Nexus, is in dry dock for extensive annual maintenance work.

The 29-year-old vessel, which was built at the Swan Hunter yard in 1993, has been treated with 180 litres of new paint – from the mast right down to the hull.

Transport chiefs say she has had her propulsion units removed and they are undergoing a major overhaul, which is nearing completion.

The Pride of the Tyne in dry dock at the UK Docks yard in South Shields.

Nexus says it is investing in its two propulsion units to ensure they are ready for many more years of service.

The work is also part of the vessel’s annual survey by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), needed to ensure that she remains sea-worthy and can continue with a licence to carry passengers.

The bulk of the work has been carried out at the UK Docks Marine Services Ltd yard on River Drive in South Shields.

Marine Fitter at Nexus, Mark Elsy, said: “The annual hull survey has to be carried out every year so that we get our MCA certification to carry passengers. It’s a detailed inspection of the vessel which requires her to go into a dry dock.

The Pride of the Tyne in dry dock at the UK Docks yard in South Shields.

“We are also having the Pride’s two Voith propulsion units completely refurbished so that they can operate for many more years to come. The hull has been cleaned and she’s been given a new coat of paint from top to bottom.

“We always get these works done at this time of year so that she’s good to go for the summer, when the Shields Ferry is busier.”

Yard Manager at UK Docks, Ian Paolozzi, said: “The work we carry out is effectively like an MOT for the vessel.

“We raise the vessel out of the water into a special dry dock so we can re-paint her right down from the mast to the hull.

Shields Ferry Marine Fitter, Mark Elsy, and Ian Paolozzi , the Yard Manager at UK Dock.

"We refurbish all the sea valves and on this occasion the propulsion units have been taken out for a refit. They were taken out and have been sent away to the manufacturer for that work.

“It’s vital work to ensure the boat is sea-worthy and that all of her safety systems are all operating correctly.”

The Pride of the Tyne in dry dock at the UK Docks yard in South Shields.