Three takeaway businesses housed in two converted shipping containers were proposed outside The Dunes off Sea Road, which developers said would be open from 10am to 9pm and create nine full-time jobs.

But South Tyneside Council’s public health department objected, with concerns over the “impact of fast food on children and younger people” and a view there was “sufficient food provision” in the area, including at Ocean Road nearby.

Gazette readers, however, reacted angrily to the decision and said businesses should be allowed a chance to invest in difficult economic times.

And while the takeaway development would have been very different to the Stack shipping container villages in Seaburn and Newcastle, the application sparked calls for South Shields seafront to see a similar development to the popular street food venues.

Commenting on the Gazette Facebook page, Claire Carr said: “If South Shields had something like the stack it would definitely draw customers back down to the seafront and boost the economy, create a few more jobs for our younger generations and provide a point for all ages to enjoy.

"A bit like The Sea Hotel did with their car park during lockdowns. I don’t get why there’s no-one trying to future-proof our town, draw the tourists back etc too. We have so much to offer.”

Valerie Nichol said: “The fairground family are doing their best to bring in families to that area. Great success and a family environment.

"We have lots of space down there that could be for a Stack area with a great choice of venues and menu.

"Hasn’t all got to be about unhealthy. Just as in most menus there are healthy options.”

Martin Wood added: “If someone wants to set up a business and take a risk in this very uncertain economic environment, let them do so.”

Steven Stansfield said: “The town centre is on its knees, any opportunity of investment is a good thing. Let people decide for themselves how to spend their own money, take a look how well it's gone at Seaburn with the Stack.

