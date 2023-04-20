Northern Premier League champions South Shields Football Club were guests of honour at a special civic reception this week marking a successful season in the seventh tier of English football.

It comes after the club was crowned Northern Premier League champions and promoted to the National League North.

The players, staff and directors were welcomed to South Shields Town Hall where they were congratulated on their success by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay.

Mayor of South Tyneside Cllr Pat Hat, and Mayorerss Jean Copp, welcome South Shields Football Club to South Shields Town Hall.

She said: “We are thrilled for the club’s victory in the Northern Premier League and were delighted to welcome the team to South Shields Town Hall to celebrate this achievement.

“Being promoted is not only fantastic for the club but is a great moment for the town and for South Tyneside. I’ve no doubt that fans and supporters will be just as excited.

“I’d like to offer my congratulations to all those at South Shields Football Club on an amazing season. The club continues to make us all so proud, and we wish it the best of luck in the future.”

The Mariners’ promotion comes following the team’s victory at Whitby Town on Easter Monday. They lifted the Northern Premier League trophy after their final home game of the season saw them beat Warrington Town at 1st Cloud Arena last Saturday.

It is the first that the club has reached this level of success since being reformed in 1974 and the fourth time the club has been promoted in the eight years under the ownership of Chairman Geoff Thompson.

He said: “I am delighted that we have finally got there and into the National League North.

“Everyone talks about the season when we won the FA Vase, Northern League, the Northern League Cup and the Durham Challenge Cup and that season was a landmark moment for the football club. But getting out of the Northern Premier League is another because it’s been such a tough journey.

“It’s fantastic for us to be heading where we are heading, and I look forward to the challenges that lie in wait for us."