Artist impressions of planned community hub and multi-use sports centre. Images provided with permission from South Shields Football Club

In recent months, South Shields Football Club (SSFC) and All Saints Construction Ltd lodged a hybrid planning application with council planners.

The proposals aim to both improve the match day experience of supporters and to make the club Football League-ready.

This includes increasing stadium capacity and the number of covered seats in coming years.

Aerial photo of South Shields Football Club, 70-home development planned for site to the south off Tavistock Place. Picture: Google

To help fund the first phase of the project, SSFC aims to sell off an adjacent former industrial site, off Tavistock Place, for housing.

If approved by council planners, the club-owned site would become a 70-home estate with a mixture of three and four-bedroom properties.

Club bosses have said monies from the housing plans will be reinvested into SSFC, its foundation and community programmes.

Although no affordable housing is planned, applicants claim the scheme will bring several benefits- from job creation to the promotion of health and well-being.

Since returning to Mariners Park in 2015, SSFC has enjoyed continued success and growth.

Recent schemes have included setting up a ‘Futures Academy’ with Mortimer Community College and the establishment of a charitable foundation.

Geoff Thompson, the club’s chairman, said: “This planning application forms an important part of our strategy to develop the club and its charitable foundation.

“I strongly believe the club has an important role to play in promoting health and well-being for children and adults across our borough, and this application will assist in delivering the capacity and infrastructure required to continue our success.

“One of the vital elements of this application is the new stand, which will improve the match day experience of supporters and help with the club’s sustainability over the medium and longer term.”

According to planning documents, the stadium will be developed in a “sustainable manner” with capacity increased in stages as the club bids to climb the football pyramid.

The community hub will also be available for the wider public to “help cement the club into the local community.”

Phase one of the project includes the new stand and community hub while phase two includes the sports hall.

Chairman of South Shields Football Club, Geoff Thompson

However, the second phase requires separate funding and a partial road closure and will be brought forward by SSFC in due course.

South Tyneside Council are set to make a decision on the plans following a period of public consultation.

Comments can be made on the plans by writing to the council or commenting online.“