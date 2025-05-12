Plans for apartments at the site of a former charity day centre have taken a step closer to becoming a reality, following a decision by borough planning bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for a building listed as the former ‘Barnardo’s Streetlevel Family Services’ at Stanhope Parade in South Shields.

The vacant building in the West Park ward sits near several businesses, a bus depot and a council building and according to planning documents, was last in use as “offices and [a] day centre for Barnardo’s charity.”

New plans from Zak Estates Ltd, submitted earlier this year (2025), sought permission for ‘prior approval’ for a proposed change of use of the building to six apartments.

A report prepared by council planning officers said “elevations and amended floor plans were submitted for consistency purposes and to meet the legislative requirements.”

Proposed plans included six apartments over two floors, with a mix of one-bed and two-bed self-contained apartments, and plans indicate the development has the potential to house up to 15 people.

On the ground floor, a single one-bed, one-person apartment and two two-bed, four-person apartments, are proposed.

Meanwhile, proposed first floor floor plans show one two-bed, three-person apartment, a one-bed, one-person apartment and a one-bed, two-person apartment.

Floor plans also show each apartment with a kitchen, living area, bathroom and store.

During a council consultation on the plans, one representation was received from the council’s public health team, which operates from a building adjacent to the site.

It was noted that the adjacent building (Chichester House) is an “active South Tyneside Council service” and that the surrounding land at the side and rear is council-owned and “accessed frequently”.

Concerns were raised about privacy issues, given the location of the two buildings, and future impacts on “discretion, confidentiality, and privacy for both locations”.

There were also concerns about access issues due to the council building operating a “very busy service” with regular visits from staff and partner agencies, such as the police and voluntary sector.

The public health consultation statement added: “Staff, partners and clients park within the forecourt and surrounding areas and [there is a] need to be able to both access and exit the car park with ease without the risk of being blocked in or incurring any health and safety issues.

“Any planned works will need to be submitted with full details, to South Tyneside Council prior to commencement, seeking permission, to eliminate any potential issues and minimise any disruption to service delivery; any potential purchaser needs to be aware of this.

“Work will only be able to be carried out following permission and agreement from South Tyneside Council”.

The public health team also asked for information on the “intended scope of the tenancies for the property.”

After considering the prior approval application, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on May 9, 2025.

Council planners said the application was acceptable in terms of “transport impacts” and “safe site access”, and noted that there was no objection from the council’s highways authority.

It was noted that “conditions have been requested by the highway authority in relation to the retention of parking to the front of the building, which is considered acceptable, and details of cycle parking to be submitted and implemented”.

Council planners added “intended occupiers are not considered to be at significant and material risk of adverse impacts associated from noise from commercial premises” and that there was no objection from the council’s environmental health department.

The council decision report also referenced comments from the council’s public health team about “access to this building and privacy issues from users of the proposed development”.

It was noted that “none of these matters can be considered as part of this prior approval application, nor are the intended users of the proposed development required to be identified / confirmed”.

The council decision report adds: “The public health team have also requested details are submitted to the council prior to works commencing to eliminate any potential issues and minimise any disruption to service delivery; any potential purchaser needs to be aware of this, and that works will only be able to be carried out following permission and agreement from South Tyneside Council.

“Again these are not matters for this prior approval application however an informative will be included recommending the applicant makes contact with the council’s asset management and public health teams in respect of them.”

The informative, set out in the council decision report, aimed to “ensure continual access to this building throughout any building works and in perpetuity thereafter (and in accordance with any rights of access).”

As part of the prior approval decision, the apartments development must be completed within a period of three years.

For more information on the planning application and council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250175