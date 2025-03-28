Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new “café bistro” in South Shields have been given the green light by council development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for a property at 87 Ocean Road in the town.

Plans submitted earlier this year sought permission to change the use of the Royal China hot food takeaway to a “café bistro” offering a “reduced menu” with a range of tapas, paninis, cold sandwiches and salads.

The Royal China hot food takeaway will be turned into a "café bistro" serving tapas, paninis, cold sandwiches and salads

A design and access statement submitted to council officials showed the café bistro’s proposed signage naming the site as ‘The Kensington’ and set out proposed works to the end of terrace property.

This included a new shopfront with large glazed panels, a “serving hatch to enable customers to buy hot drinks externally” and the “reconfiguration of the kitchen and customer seating area” to help “further enhance the functionality and aesthetic quality of the premises.”

Applicant D.E.M Properties Ltd said the plans aimed to create an “inviting atmosphere for dining in” and to “improve efficiency and service quality without extending the existing building footprint.”

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, no public comments were received.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on March 27, 2025.

Council planners, in a published decision report, said the development would be “acceptable in principle in this location” and noted that Ocean Road is already recognised as an area which has a “distinct and special character as a focus for hot food takeaway and other commercial establishments”.

The council decision report added: “The applicant property has been incommercial use for over 15 years and is located at the end of a terrace where there are some residential uses immediately to the west.

“There are a concentration of restaurants, cafés and hot food takeaway uses to the south and it is considered that the change of use proposed would not undermine the character, vitality or viability of the area and would in fact, albeit in a small way, improve the town centre by introducing a Class E back to the unit.

“The government’s National Planning Policy Framework requires that significant weight should be placed on the need to support (sustainable) economic growth through the planning system.

“Further to the issues discussed elsewhere in this report it is considered that (subject to appropriate conditions) the development proposed would not result in any unacceptable, additional, social or environmental harm and would result in economic benefits that are consistent with sustainable development objectives.”

Proposed operating hours for the new café bistro set out in a submitted planning application included “daily from 8am to 3pm”.

The design and access statement from applicants noted the plans would “align the business with the café culture that is prevalent in this area, offering both indoor and outdoor dining options”, as well as “improving the attractiveness of Ocean Road as a dining destination”.

It was argued that the building’s “current takeaway model is limited in its ability to generate footfall and encourage dwell times on Ocean Road” and that by “transitioning to a café bistro, the business will capitalise on the growing demand for café culture in the area, offering a more sustainable and profitable use of the property.”

Developers also said the plans would “create new employment opportunities, both directly through the operation of the café and indirectly through local supply chains.”

Council planners, in a decision report, said “that due to the nature and existing commercial uses of this area of Ocean Road the change of use proposed would not result in unacceptable harm to the amenity of nearby residents”.

In terms of cumulative impacts on the area, it was noted that the plans would “not result in an increased level of unreasonable or an unacceptable level of noise/disturbance to nearby residents due to customers visiting on foot, or vehicles associated with deliveries”.

Council officers confirmed it was “not necessary to limit the hours of operation” in this context.

The council decision report adds: “The application site is within a town centre location with good transportation links and available public car parks and it is therefore considered that the existing parking/transport arrangements within the town centre could accommodate the development.

“The transport development officer raised no objections in relation to the works to the shop front and its impact in the adjacent public footway.

“Adequate arrangements are available to the rear for the servicing of the premises, both by delivery vehicles and for refuse collection.”

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the café bistro plan, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search application reference number: 250038