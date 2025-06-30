Plans for a new 20-metre-high telecoms mast near a busy roundabout in South Shields have been submitted to council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for a grass verge off Harton Lane on the roundabout junction with Temple Park Road.

The site sits near several residential properties, The Grey Hen pub and adjacent to the grounds of St Wilfrid’s RC College.

New 20-metre-high telecoms mast proposed at site at Harton Lane Temple Park Road roundabout | Google/LDRS

Mobile infrastructure provider Cornerstone is seeking planning permission to erect a 20-metre-high monopole along with antennas, transmission dishes and associated equipment and infrastructure.

Planning documents have confirmed the proposed installation is part of “VMO2’s [Virgin Media 02) continued network improvement programme” and are “seeking to upgrade and enhance their network services in the area by installing infrastructure that will allow them to fulfil their license obligations and deliver new 5G technology to the area”.

A supporting letter submitted to council officials states that plans aim to “enable enhanced 4G coverage and capacity to the surrounding area, as well as new 5G services” and would involve the replacement of existing mast in the area an existing site is “unable to be upgraded”.

The new location for the mast installation aims to be “as close as possible to the existing, in order to replicate its coverage in this cell area” and would have additional equipment compared to the previous installation.

Those behind the scheme said the design of the proposed development was “the most sensitive design currently available” and noted that the proposed height at 20 metres is “essential” to provide the required coverage.

The supporting statement adds: “There is a specific requirement for a new radio base station at this location to allow VMO2 to provide replacement 4G coverage in and around this area […] whilst also providing improved capacity and the latest 5G service provision to the local area.

“This ensures high quality indoor service provision is maintained.

“The nearby existing site on Harton Lane/Temple Park Road is unable to be upgraded to allow both VodafoneThree and VMO2 to provide 5G service provision from the same installation.

“A much bigger and bulkier structure would be required in order to support all the operators’ equipment.

“To consolidate both operators on a larger structure, in this predominantly residential area, would have a much greater detrimental visual impact than VMO2 finding another site nearby to provide their latest replacement coverage and new service provision via a slimline monopole that is designed to look similar to existing street furniture.”

Planning documents confirm that around 14 alternative sites were considered for the telecoms mast, including the existing streetworks installation in the area, but “discounted” for various reasons.

This included sites with greater visual impact and impact on residential properties, or sites being unsuitable to provide the required level of coverage.

A decision on the planning application for the replacement telecoms mast will be made following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250394