South Shields pier closed until further notice after litter health hazard caused by messy minority

A messy minority have led to South Shields pier closing just months after it reopened to visitors.

By Ross Robertson
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 1:22 pm
The South Pier, South Shields, where the gates will remain locked until further notice

This historic landmark reopened in April after the gates remained locked for months during covid restrictions.

But both the North and South Piers are now closed again until further notice after litter problems.

Port of Tyne said on Twitter: “Unfortunately, both the North and South Piers will be closed from tomorrow until further notice.

"This is due to a small minority who have not taken their litter home resulting in a health hazard on the piers.”

Piles of litter and bags of rubbish could be seen stacked up against the South Pier lighthouse in recent days.

The pier is a popular fishing spot, and the sport has seen an increase in interest during the pandemic.

But the landmark has also been buzzing with other visitors since it reopened, with many choosing it as a location for walks.

