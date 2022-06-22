South Tyneside Council’s planning department recently registered an application for the Willows Veterinary Centre in Stanhope Road in the West Park ward.

This included changing the use of the existing residential property at 3 Southey Street to help extend the veterinary surgery, creating more space and better facilities to help it serve the community.

According to planning documents, the plans would create additional floor space through a single-storey extension at the rear.

Willows Veterinary Centre, South Shields. Picture: Google Streetview.

A planning support statement submitted with the application to the council also sets out the aim of the proposals.

This includes both “improving the facilities available and the flow of the building for both the staff and clients creating a better environment for the animals being treated” at the surgery.

The planning support statement states that using the empty unit for the surgery expansion would also utilise business space which is presently going to waste.

It reads: “The residential unit is currently vacant, and the proposal would bring this unit back into use in connection with the existing adjacent veterinary surgery [at] 2 Stanhope Road.

“The adjacent unit was converted to a veterinary surgery in 2005 and has operated since and is now looking to expand to provide an improved service for the local community.”

The planning support statement adds: “The proposed veterinary surgery would increase the amount of retail floor space of this terrace and would be very much in keeping with the neighbouring properties.

“It will maintain a similar footfall to this terrace, compared with the previous use.

“Therefore, the veterinary surgery would impact positively on the vitality of the area and would maintain the character and function of the area.”

A planning application states the proposals would create an additional two full-time jobs at the South Shields site.

The existing parking provision would also remain unchanged.

A decision on the plans will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.