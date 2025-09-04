Plans for new industrial units in South Shields have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for land west of Garwood Street in the Rekendyke Industrial Estate area.

Applicant South Tyne Building Supplies is seeking permission to build nine industrial units with “associated service areas, parking and landscaping” at the large site, along with “two new access points into the site from Garwood Street.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans submitted for nine new industrial units at site on corner of Garwood Street and Smith Street in South Shields | Google/LDRS

The planning use classes applied for cover ‘general industrial’ business uses for the units, including manufacturing and production activities, and ‘storage and distribution’ uses.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials notes the surrounding area is “both industrial and residential” and describes the development site as “mainly hard earth ground bordered by trees, plants and shrubbery”.

Floor plans show the proposed industrial buildings arranged in a central cluster comprising six units, as well as two large units to the north of the site, one large unit with a service yard to the south of the site, and parking provision distributed across the wider site.

Vehicle and pedestrian access to the buildings would come via two new entrances into the site from Garwood Street, along with a “fully accessible DDA compliant WC proposed and located within each building”, planning documents state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developers noted the development would “appear aesthetically similar to that of the surrounding industrial buildings with a focus on each building’s roadside appearance”.

The design and access statement adds: “The shape of each unit will be rectangular as this is an easier shape to be able to assign the internal layout, such as designated office space.

“Additionally, the orientation of each unit will be perpendicular with the Garwood Street Road much like the adjacent buildings on Garwood Street.

“The height of each unit is relative to each other with all having an exact measurement of five metres to the underside of the rafter and a roof pitch of 4º.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each building’s footprint has been carefully considered with regards to the constraints such as site boundary, parking and landscaping.

“As a result, the buildings collectively take up no more than 3,075 sqm.”

Although the planning application is for nine industrial units, a section of land to the west of the site, and adjacent to Smith Street and Temple Town, is described as a “future development area” in planning documents.

A decision on the planning application for nine industrial units will be made following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250374