South Tyneside bid to boost North East TV and Film production industry

Vera is one of the more popular productions which have been filmed in the area.

The BBC pledged in 2021 to increase production and support for the sector with a commitment to invest £25million in the North East over the next five years to fund TV production and talent development in the creative sector.

To capitalise on the BBC’s announcement, the North East Screen Industries Partnership, made up of the North East’s combined and local authorities, agreed to invest £11.4million over the same five-year period to deliver a new Screen Industries Development Programme.

Senior councillors on South Tyneside Council’s ruling cabinet will now consider plans to award funding to the programme. It aims to attract more inward investment and create “good-quality, well paid jobs” within the industry while developing, attracting, and retaining talent in the sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say the scheme would include the scaling-up of the region’s screen agency, Northern Film and Media to deliver increased activity, alongside a production development and support fund, with further opportunities to develop businesses and skills that the sector needs to thrive.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, said authorities wanted to harness investment and bring in other more production.

She said: “South Tyneside is one of 12 local authorities signed up a memorandum of understanding designed to breathe new life into our regional film and television industry.

“The BBC will spend at least £25million over the next five years right across the North East to fund network TV production, talent development and support for the creative sector and has referred to this as its biggest investment in the North East of England for decades as part of a new partnership with the region.

“This funding will allow us to develop and nurture the existing industry and help create the jobs of the future. The council, together with regional partners is looking to harness BBC investment and use that to as to attract other production to our area.

“We already have a wealth of filming taking place across the borough and wider North East region. The contribution to the North East Screen Industries will help home grown and local talent right across the sector to secure opportunities and allow us to raise our profile for other potential film and television productions.”

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the BBC and the North East region as a whole was signed on in September 2021 following discussions and agreement with the three regional Combined Authorities and individual local authorities across the region.

The North East Combined Authority, North of Tyne Combined Authority and Tees Valley Combined Authority have committed financial resource to the partnership.

South Tyneside Council’s cabinet will be asked to approve a financial contribution of £158,481 to be made via the North East Combined Authority (NECA) in respect of the development programme to be implemented during the 2022/23 financial year pursuant to the MoU from the provision for economic development within the specific economic development reserve.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.