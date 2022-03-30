South Tyneside chiefs plot new food plan to tackle cost of living crisis and boost health

South Tyneside Council chiefs have created a draft food strategy action plan following work on the issue in recent months.

The new food strategy, developed by bosses at South Tyneside Council, aims to ease some of the pressures of poverty in the borough, as well as improve overall wellbeing.

And stressed the importance of fresh measures to help household finances squeezed by the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Food box to help fight food poverty

“It’s something that we possibly need to re-engage with,” said Cllr John McCabe, chairman of the local authority’s People Select Committee.

“The implications of food poverty with regard to the electricity and gas prices going up, we live in a very fast moving world and I don’t think anybody can predict what tomorrow will bring.

“As long as we can at some point bring this policy to fruition.”

South Shields Town Hall

Cllr David Francis, leader of the council’s Green Party group, added the plan would have a “range of tangible benefits”.

He said: “There seems to be a real win, win, win, in terms of obviously looking at food poverty, alongside other forms of poverty.

“In terms of sustainability in production, preparation and dealing with food waste as well, that’s key, and obviously you’ve got public health benefits.”

The draft plan lists four key themes, including reducing levels of food waste and improving food education.

Cllr Ruth Berkley pointed to how people could make healthy meals using the same ingredients at the same time, allowing them to freeze portions and save on fuel costs.

Other themes include encouraging the production and consumption of sustainable and healthy foods, while council chiefs will aim to ensure sustainable nutrition is embedded in decision-making.

Ellie Forrester, public health practitioner, presenting the plan to the panel, noted work will include supporting surplus food kitchens and establishing a South Tyneside Food Partnership.

She added they also hope to improve plant-based and low-carbon catering options and educate young people on growing food and cooking it.

This was supported by councillors, with Cllr Eileen Leask calling for recipe cards to be provided, as well as carrying out workshops with young people.

