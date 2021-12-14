South Tyneside Council approves bid to convert flats into family homes

South Tyneside Council has approved a bid to convert flats into family homes in South Shields.

Earlier this year, an application was lodged with South Tyneside Council’s planning department for several flats on Coquet Avenue, in South Shields.

This included a bid for a “lawful development certificate” to convert eight one-bed flats into four three-person houses.

According to planning documents, the conversion plans would affect numbers 5, 5A, 7, 7A, 9, 9A, 11 and 11A on Coquet Avenue.

The application came from South Tyneside Homes, the arms length management organisation created by the council to manage, maintain and improve council homes.

An application submitted to council planners states the properties have been occupied by South Tyneside Homes for “some years.”

The new conversion plans aimed to meet the “increasing need” for family dwellings in the area, as well as boosting occupancy rates.

A statement from South Tyneside Homes in the application form reads: “The conversion from flats into family dwellings are required to meet the increasing need for family dwellings in this area [and] to improve the area as well as providing occupancy.

“Many flats have been unoccupied for some time.”

The application site in the Horsley Hill ward comprises two two-storey buildings with self-contained flats on the ground and first floors and separate pedestrian access to each flat from the street.

The lawful development application process aimed to confirm that the proposals could be brought forward without planning permission, which is known as a “permitted development.”

After considering the application, South Tyneside Council’s planning department granted a lawful development certificate for the site on December 10.

A decision report prepared by council planners adds: “Although internal alterations are proposed to facilitate the use of the buildings as self-containedresidential dwellings, including the removal of the kitchens in the first floors, no external alterations are proposed.

“These internal works would not require planning permission.

“As no change in land use to this application site is proposed, and no external alterations are intended, planning permission would not therefore be required.

“This decision is made on the basis of the information provided.”