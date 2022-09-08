News you can trust since 1849
South Tyneside Council cancels meeting over concerns for the Queen’s health

South Tyneside Council has cancelled its scheduled meeting due to concerns for the health of the Queen.

By james harrison
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 5:45 pm

The full local authority had been slated to meet tonight to debate a packed agenda, including conveying the freedom of the borough on Customs House chief Ray Spencer and all key workers.

But in a statement posted on social media the local authority confirmed the session would be postponed “in light of the current concerns over the Queen's health”.

According to Buckingham Palace, the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

South Tyneside Council's South Shields Town Hall.
