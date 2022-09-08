South Tyneside Council cancels meeting over concerns for the Queen’s health
South Tyneside Council has cancelled its scheduled meeting due to concerns for the health of the Queen.
By james harrison
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 5:45 pm
The full local authority had been slated to meet tonight to debate a packed agenda, including conveying the freedom of the borough on Customs House chief Ray Spencer and all key workers.
But in a statement posted on social media the local authority confirmed the session would be postponed “in light of the current concerns over the Queen's health”.
According to Buckingham Palace, the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.
Most Popular
-
1
FISE AMES MURDER TRIAL: Three cleared of murder but Shaun Riches GUILTY of manslaughter
-
2
Serial criminal with over 180 offences given 18-month ban from South Tyneside Next store
-
3
No insurance and failing to provide a breath sample – the latest South Tyneside court cases
-
4
FISE AMES MURDER TRIAL: Jury retire to consider verdicts
-
5
Great North Run weather: What conditions is the Met Office predicting for this weekend's race?
Read More
Read More9 archive photos of Her Majesty in South Tyneside as we send our best wishes to ...