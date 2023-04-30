South Tyneside Council elections 2023: Meet the candidates standing in the Whitburn and Marsden ward

Clockwise from top left: Edward Littley (Green Party), Joyce Welsh (Labour and Co-operative Party) and Heidi Wildhirt (Conservative Party).

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to either re-elect or replace holders of around a third of seats on South Tyneside Council.

This year, one seat in all 18 of the borough’s wards will be up for grabs, with around 70 candidates in the running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Whitburn and Marsden ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Edward Littley (Green Party)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I moved to South Tyneside in recent years and I am proud to not only live here but to have the opportunity to stand for the Green Party in Whitburn and Marsden.

Our coastline and environment are unique and I would work hard to ensure that attention and focus is given to these areas so our future generations have every chance to enjoy the landscape that we have today.

I would make every effort to hold the council accountable for any decisions made and make sure that your voice as a resident is heard.

Please consider making a change and voting Green on May 4 .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joyce Welsh (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Joyce Welsh is the Labour and Co-operative Party candidate for Whitburn and Marsden ward.

She has served the ward as their councillor for 8 years now and hopes to serve the ward for another term.

Heidi Wildhirt (Conservative Party)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was born and raised in South Tyneside; it’s the place I call home.

I’ve been involved in politics for 12 years and am chairman of our local Conservative group.

I have campaigned on various issues around our borough and seen the complacency and unwillingness of Labour to tackle the issues that matter most to you.

I will focus on protecting our coastline, challenging Northumbrian Water and tackling anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will oppose unwanted housing developments since they directly feed into our bursting sewage system, an issue our council continues to shy away from.

Unfortunately, South Tyneside won’t prosper until the [council’s] Labour majority is broken.

Our council needs new faces prepared to scrutinise and put forward new, viable, progressive ideas to benefit local people.

So, together with growing opposition, I can push for your priorities and stop the Labour stronghold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad