Plans for a new children’s home in the South Shields area have been submitted to council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council has submitted an application to its own planning department seeking permission for the change of use of 12 West Avenue in the borough’s Harton ward.

This includes a proposed change of use from a residential dwelling planning class to a children’s home for “one young person.”

South Shields Town Hall | LDRS

A planning application states the address is classed as residential and was previously used for “assisted living.”

A planning statement submitted to council planning chiefs notes the new children’s home development is “intended to offer support for one young person with a disability which results in additional needs”.

It was noted that the young person lives in South Tyneside and that the children’s home would “help them to remain in the area they know” and close to family.

Planning documents note the home would be staffed by a team of 10 people, with eight being “residents of South Shields” and that “at any time, there will be two of the team on duty during the day and night”.

It was also noted that the “team already have a caring positive relationship with the young person which is reciprocated and is already helping the young person thrive and enjoy new experiences and have a good quality of life”.

The planning statement adds: “The home will have one vehicle and a proposed disabled parking bay, many of the team will walk to work and those who drive are mindful of restricted parking in the area and intend to park away from the home.

“Visitors to the home will include the young person’s family and a small team of professionals who will also be aware of parking and causing minimal disruption when visiting.

“It is the intention of the home to be a good neighbour to those around us and contribute positively to the local area.”

A decision on the planning application is expected following a formal council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250512