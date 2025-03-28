Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors in South Tyneside have agreed the adoption of a new child poverty strategy seeking to mitigate, prevent and alleviate the issue – the first of its kind in the North East.

The document was endorsed at the latest authority-wide meeting of South Tyneside Council and is the result of five years of work from local authority chiefs.

Data shows South Tyneside is one of the most deprived communities in the country, with one third of neighbourhoods in the top 10% of most deprived areas nationally.

South Tyneside Council Leader Cllr Tracey Dixon and Chief Executive Jonathan Tew.

The strategy will see South Tyneside take a system wide approach targeted at mitigating, preventing, and alleviating child poverty in the borough.

The four main priorities of the document are maximising family income, making a route out of poverty, focusing on ensuring the best start in life and making all decisions through a “poverty lens.”

The strategy was debated by councillors at the meeting at South Shields Town Hall (on Thursday, March 20), where representatives from across the chamber stressed the importance of tackling the issue of child poverty.

However some opposition councillors argued the document does “not go far enough.”

Labour’s Councillor Paul Dean, lead member for voluntary sector, partnerships and equalities, presenting the report, said they have “worked hard to listen and engage” with young people and partner organisations in the borough to produce the strategy.

He said: “Child poverty in South Tyneside remains too high. That is why it is so important to have a plan in place to concentrate and maximise our efforts.

“As part of the overarching priority to make all decisions through a poverty lens we are committing to ensuring the voice of lived experience drives forward change.

“In addition, having the first child poverty strategy in the North East will enable us to have a firm voice at the table both regionally… and nationally.”

He added the strategy builds on “fantastic work” in the borough over recent years including the North East’s first child poverty summit.

Other examples given were practical support such as family hubs, the holiday activities and food programme, welfare support in schools and support on school uniforms.

Labour’s Cllr Dean continued: “It is clear that national factors outside of our control have contributed to the increase in child poverty in both the borough and region, particularly since 2015.”

Speaking in response, Green Group Councillor Rachael Taylor noted the strategy “must be genuinely meaningful” and stressed the importance of more funding for youth services to help children.

Her party colleague Councillor Shirley Ford noted how providing more affordable homes in the borough is also key.

Meanwhile Councillor Andrew Guy, South Tyneside Alliance Group representative, highlighted the need for more funding from government to create a “legacy” and tackle the issue long-term.

He said: “The strategy does a very good job at recognising the issue, and I do welcome that, however I don’t feel it goes anywhere near to actually addressing and fixing some of the issues that childhood poverty is linked to. “

Councillor David Kennedy, South Tyneside Alliance Group leader, added: “I welcome the approach and the work that we’re doing to end this poverty but I don’t believe we are going far enough.”

Council leader, Labour’s Councillor Tracey Dixon, responded by stressing they are taking the issue of child poverty very seriously and noting the local authority continues to provide youth services with “fantastic” workers.

She said: “We listen to those young people and that is what has helped us form our child poverty strategy.

“We are going to be working with our partners, it has to be a partnership approach, because of the magnitude of this issue.”

Cllr Dixon also praised the work which North East Mayor Kim McGuinness has been doing to tackle child poverty, including the establishment of the Child Poverty Reduction Unit.