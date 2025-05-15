Concerns have been raised that councillors in South Tyneside could potentially use first class travel following a raft of changes to the local authority’s constitution.

Opposition councillors on South Tyneside Council also voiced their worries around an alteration which means all decisions around rights of ways will be made by officers and not by councillors in committee meetings.

It came as part of a report to the annual meeting of the local authority (on Tuesday, May 13) which saw councillors discuss updates to the organisation’s constitution.

Concerns have been raised that councillors in South Tyneside could potentially use first class travel following a raft of changes | hugh llewelyn/Flickr

Changes proposed included removing a section on the normal rates of rail travel allowances for councillors which stated “first-class travel is not an automatic right and will never be appropriate for a short journey.”

The removed section also stated “there must be real justification as to why a councillor would ever travel first class.”

The revised paragraph states “the method of travel will be determined by each individual elected member according to the specific requirements of that councillor.”

It also states “all members will seek to secure cost effective travel arrangements at all times.”

Labour’s Councillor Tracey Dixon, council leader, stressed the change “does not specifically say first class travel” and it is “specifically the choice of that elected member to choose their way of travel.”

She noted “some people have hidden disabilities” which may impact their travel choices and needs when they are going out of the region to “represent and champion the borough.”

Cllr Dixon added: “That is down to the accountability of that individual elected member to make that choice.”

Leader of South Tyneside Council Tracey Dixon | South Tyneside Council/LDRS

The other change which proved controversial was a move which means all applications regarding the “survey, diversion, stopping up and creation of public rights of way” will be delegated to the senior manager for planning.

The constitution had previously stated if objections had been made and not withdrawn, the issue would go before councillors at a meeting of the local authority’s planning committee for a decision, but now responsibility will solely lie with officers.

Cllr Dixon explained the change is because “officers are best placed to make these politically neutral decisions based on evidence and the understanding of experts where needed.”

Both changes were ultimately approved by majority vote at the meeting, but not before they were met with criticism and calls from opposition councillors to scrap the alterations.

In regards to the changes around travel, they highlighted how the council faces difficult budget decisions and questioned why the potential for first class travel would be appropriate.

Councillor Jim Yare, South Tyneside Alliance Group representative, said: “There must be real justification as to why a councillor would ever travel first class, I personally can’t see a single reason why”

Councillor Andrew Guy, his group colleague, said having rules which allow councillors to use first class “because we might have disabilities is a total injustice to the many out there in our borough that cannot afford first class.”

He added: “For me, I’m not buying that, our residents are literally being told to cut back and watch every single penny at the moment.”

Green Group Councillor Chris Davies also criticised the change, arguing under the previous constitution councillors with “hidden disabilities” could still have travelled first class if required, with the wording stating there must be “real justification as to why a councillor would ever travel first class.”

Councillor David Kennedy, South Tyneside Alliance Group leader, said: “I don’t think it’s appropriate, I don’t think it’s right.

“If we’re going to represent our residents we have to accept some of the positions that we have put them in, such as rises in council tax.”

Labour’s Councillor Alison Strike stressed the constitution change states the choice of travel “would be down to the individual” councillor.

She added: “Personally I wouldn’t choose to go first class, and I would hope that every member with a conscience wouldn’t go first class.

“But you have got that option to help anybody out who maybe has got a disability and needs to travel first class because they’re unable, or the facility isn’t available in the standard class.”

In regards to the changes to decision-making around public rights of way, made through Definitive Map Modification Orders (DMMO), councillors argued they should have their say as part of public meetings.

Cllr Guy said: “The professionals still make that same decision, they make a recommendation to committee, where in public that recommendation is properly examined.

“At the end of the day decisions, especially contentious ones, should be made in front of the public, especially if it’s about the front/the back of their property, for both sides.”

Councillors also pointed to a recent case where a planning inspector appointed by the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs ordered the council to establish a public footpath at a former South Shields dock site.

This came after councillors initially rejected the decision, with the chair’s casting vote used to break a six-each tie and make it seven votes in favour of refusal, with the ruling in line with recommendations from officers.

Cllr Kennedy added: “We need these things to come to planning, we need to be open, we need to be honest and we need our residents to be seeing that.”

In response, Cllr Dixon said: “The officers are the ones who are best placed to look at these because these are the professionals and these are the knowledgeable people who can help make those decisions.

“Delegated decision is not only the most politically appropriate route, but also the most efficient.”

She added all of the changes had previously been discussed in depth and recommended to council at a public meeting of the constitution committee – which includes councillors from across the chamber.

The meeting was broadcast live on South Tyneside Council’s YouTube channel and is still available to view here.