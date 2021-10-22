South Tyneside Green councillor calls for action not 'tokenistic blah blah blah' during climate debate ahead of COP26
South Tyneside councillors have backed a motion calling for more Government resources to help local authorities meet climate change commitments.
South Tyneside Council’s ruling Labour group brought forward a motion to mark the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).
The motion to full council on October 21 set out several pledges including marking the ‘historic occasion’ of the UK hosting COP26 by ensuring activities are available to South Tyneside residents, businesses and schools.
It also asked council chiefs to write to the government to lobby for more resources for councils to enable green recovery, alongside raising the issue directly with regional partners.
Although the motion won unanimous support, Green Party Group leader on the council, councillor David Francis, said several pledges in the motion were “already happening.”
Cllr Francis explained: “I would argue that we’re starting to see a number of motions come to full council meetings that could easily be dealt with elsewhere by the ruling group.
“I’m concerned that when this happens, it runs the risk of seeming tokenistic and taking up time that could be better used on new resolutions rather than simply repackaging things we have already committed to.
“I’m planning to support this motion as these arguably are the most important issues we face today, but I’m keen to see us using motions to council calling for real tangible action rather than what Greta Thunberg might describe as ‘blah blah blah’.”
Labour cabinet member for area management and community safety, Ernest Gibson, stressed that the council was “100% behind the green economy” in South Tyneside and would be moving forward.
He added the council has detailed plans around reducing its carbon emissions, had previously devloped a toolkit for schools and was planning to develop a ‘business toolkit” in future.
Labour councillor Joan Atkinson, deputy leader of the council, added it was a “timely occasion” to bring the motion forward with “COP26 being so high-profile.”
She added there was backing from all political parties in the council chamber towards making South Tyneside more sustainable and that Labour’s motion aimed to “reinforce” previous commitments.
“I honestly don’t believe that this [motion] is a regurgitation, I think it’s a reinforcement, I think we have a new leadership here both politically and with our chief executive,” Cllr Atkinson added.
Meanwhile Labour councillor John McCabe said climate change is the “most important subject in world” but that it was important to be “realistic” about the costs involved.
South Tyneside Council declared a climate emergency back in 2019 which resolved to take ‘all necessary steps’ to make the council carbon neutral by 2030.