A jobs fair showcasing vacancies is being staged as part of South Tyneside Business Week.

Organisers say the event will provide an opportunity to meet a wide range of major local employers who are recruiting right now.

Job seekers and anyone else considering their career options are invited about to speak to prospective employers and learn about the roles on offer across all industries and sectors.

High-profile businesses and organisations in the region, including Tyne Coast College, South Tyneside Homes, Go North East, Zenith People, Dickson’s, Unipres, Northern Rights and Tritility are among those confirmed to attend.

The event, on Thursday, June 16, has been organised by South Tyneside Works and the Department for Work and Pensions.

Cllr Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth, Skills and Climate Change, said: “This event will provide a great platform for anyone who is unemployed or considering their future job or training options.

“They will be able to speak to prospective employers who are hiring right now and gain valuable insight and advice about getting into the world of work, how companies operate and the vacancies available. It’s also a great opportunity for firms to source local candidates.

“As we set out in our Economic Recovery Plan, we want to create future growth and prosperity, and deliver 10,000 jobs over the next five years.

“We established South Tyneside Works to support residents into jobs and training, and we’ve launched the South Tyneside Pledge, which asks businesses to sign up to nine commitments to support the borough, including recruiting locally.”

South Tyneside Council said supporting young people and creating the conditions for recovery and investment are two of the local authority’s key priorities.

Business energy consultants Tritility, who have signed the Pledge, will be at the fair, with bosses hoping to meet candidates for roles on offer.

Marketing manager Sarah Donnelly said: “We wholeheartedly support the fantastic work that the South Tyneside Works project team are doing. We share their passion for bringing new opportunities to the region, and we’re delighted to be taking part in this well-organised event. We hope to work closely with the team in future.

“Due to our rapid growth over the past year, we have a number of exciting vacancies at our Jarrow office. We can’t wait to meet the diverse range of candidates attending the event, and showcase what we have to offer as an award-winning local employer.”

The event, which will take place at Jarrow Focus from 2-6pm, is open to anyone and registration is not necessary.

It is part of South Tyneside Business Week which runs from 13-17 June and is designed to celebrate and support the borough’s business community, with inspiring speakers, workshops and networking opportunities.

Throughout this week there will be in-depth sessions offering businesses specialist advice on subjects such as winning work, recruitment and export growth.