The first public hearing sessions as part of an independent examination of South Tyneside Council’s proposed local plan have begun.

The document aims to provide a framework for where new homes, businesses, shops and leisure amenities will be built in the borough up until 2040.

It also aims to ensure the right infrastructure, such as roads, health facilities and schools, is in place to support growth.

Earlier this year the Secretary of State for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) intervened in the borough’s local plan.

The blueprint for future development had been rejected for the second time in February at a meeting of full council, after receiving 23 votes in favour and a majority of 27 votes against.

It had previously been before a full council meeting in September 2024 seeking endorsement to be submitted to the Secretary of State for examination in public, where it was also rejected.

Concerns raised at the meetings about the local plan included the destruction of trees, green spaces and Green Belt land, the loss of a community centre, an increase in traffic on the roads and a lack of affordable housing.

However, the Minister of State for Housing and Planning then issued an intervention notice directing the council to submit the plan for independent examination in public.

The sessions will help the inspector determine if the plan is ‘sound’.

The hearings began at 10am on Tuesday, July 8, at the Clarion Hotel in Boldon, with around 30 members of the public attending.

Inspector David Spencer, appointed by the Secretary of State to conduct the hearings, opened proceedings by stating he was aware of the history behind the local plan, including the two full council votes which rejected moving forward with it.

He said: “I do understand that there will be strongly held views that local democracy was not followed or taken into account.

“But I must stress this examination is an opportunity to look carefully at the plan and consider whether it is sound or whether there are such fundamental issues with it that it needs to be withdrawn, or its progress should not go forward and an alternative local plan be prepared.

“I will consider the evidence and I will prepare my report in due course.”

He noted he has been appointed to carry out an independent examination and “that’s what I will do” – adding it will involve “lots of competing different views” from speakers.

Mr Spencer continued: “I do understand that those who are opposed to the plan are concerned about what the plan could mean for them.

“I understand the background as to why we are in this room today, however this examination is taking place, I will be listening, I will be asking questions and I will leave this venue to reflect on what I’ve read and heard.”

Topics discussed as part of the opening hearing included the consultation process around the local plan and potential issues residents faced in taking part in this.

Other issues discussed as part of the first session included sustainability, water quality and habitats regulations assessments.

The stage one hearings will continue for the rest of this week and will also take place next week from Tuesday, July 15, to Thursday, July 17.

Issues which will be considered include housing needs and requirements, the amount of development being planned for, spatial strategy and Green Belt issues.

The local plan has previously sparked controversy due to proposed housing sites on parts of the Green Belt across South Tyneside, with public opposition to a huge potential housing site of up to 1,200 homes south of Fellgate.

Dedicated hearing sessions are also scheduled to discuss different sites featured in the plan including Fellgate, Whitburn, Cleadon, Boldon, Town End Farm, Hebburn and Wardley Colliery.

A second stage of hearings will take place at a later date, likely later this year, and will consider policies for development management, minerals and waste matter, site proposals and policies within the main urban area, including regeneration improvement areas.

Following the hearings, the usual procedure is the inspector will let the council know if any changes need to be made to the plan, known as ‘main modifications’, and these are then consulted on by the council.

The inspector then produces a final report which is sent to the council and will be published on its website.

The hearings are open to the public to attend as observers and are also live streamed on the council’s YouTube channel.

For more information on the hearings and links to live streams residents can visit https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/24174/Local-Plan-examination.