South Tyneside's new tip booking system begins next week - and not everyone is happy...

A new booking system is launching for South Tyneside's Recycling Village at Middlefield in South Shields.

The tip will become bookings-only from Monday, September 20.

But after a rough 18 months or so which saw the tip closed at the beginning of lockdown, long queues after reopening, and restrictions on which days people can visit according to their car number plates, the new booking system has not been met with resounding applause.

Council chiefs say it is needed to help cope with high demand and keep things moving slowly.

But many Gazette readers have been furious, with concerns it will lead to more fly-tipping and waste piling up in gardens, as well as it being an inconvenience.

And a recent call for people to help tackle fly-tipping has fanned the flames on the Gazette’s Facebook page.

Heather Ditchburn Curry said: “It’ll only get worse with the book-a-visit-to-the-tip shambles. We need longer opening hours and the actual spontaneity of being able to go when we need to.”

Council chiefs say the new booking system will help meet 'high demand' - but not everyone is happy

Amanda Joyce said: “It'll only get worse with the new stupid booking system. STC need to listen to their customers.

"I've not seen one positive comment about the booking system. No one wants it, its not needed. The system works perfectly well as it is even with the odd-and-even number days.”

Juliet Jules Costello said: “How many people actually put it on their calendar when going to the tip? This is the daftest thing I've heard.”

Micky Miff said: “Absolutely ridiculous idea, this will now create more fly tipping, so enjoy the back lane mattress pick ups.”

Margaret Jobes said: “Odd-and-even days were restrictive enough. Now you’re supposed to book a slot.

"I won’t pay the green bin charge and often need to dump garden waste. I also take a neighbour’s waste as she hasn’t a car.

"Come autumn, I sweep sacks full of leaves off the pavement round the properties as the council doesn’t do it. No more.

"I shall ring every time the leaves are wet and slippery outside our bungalows. They can clean up and take the rubbish.

"My garden waste will go in the general waste bin. Why should we even try to be environmentally conscious when our council are determined to make it difficult and frustrating.”

Kimberley Cummings said: “I’m usually the biggest fan of South Tyneside, but this doesn’t feel like the best move, particularly in an area which is classed as deprived. It’s just creating barriers and likely increasing fly tipping.”

Denise King said: “Not a great move chaps - people are fed up to start with without more darn apps and restrictions - life is hard enough.”

However, Chris Barron pointed out some people would dump waste illegally no matter what.

He said: “Excuses, excuses, excuses, no excuse for the fly tipping - you could have the tip open 24/7 365 days a year and scroats would still fly-tip.”

:: The new booking system can be found at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/recyclingvillage , or people can call 0191 427 7000.