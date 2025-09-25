Plans for a new “operational training facility” for Northumbria Police are due to go before councillors for decision next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss and vote on an application for an industrial unit at Alston Road, in the Pattinson Industrial Estate in Washington.

The site was most recently occupied by manufacturer Ulster North East but under new plans, the building could become a key training hub for the region’s police force.

The submission of a formal planning application from the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Northumbria earlier this year (2025) was considered a key step towards making the Washington-based training hub a reality.

Planning documents confirmed the site would be used to “provide high quality spaces” for a number of “essential training needs”, including “public order training” and “public order police dog and mounted tactics (approximately 20 times per year)”, as well as “officer safety training”, “taser instruction” and “driver training”.

It was noted that external training activities would take place in areas to the “north, east, and west of the existing building” and that “there will be up to 50 staff / trainers onsite each day” as part of the development.

Submitted planning documents confirmed current operational training for Northumbria Police is provided at various sites, including facilities provided by Durham Constabulary, and at fire stations in Northumberland and Newcastle.

It was noted that “this arrangement is not sustainable long-term for the force, and does not align with the national guidelines from the Government on the expectation for officer training”, as well as current “lease arrangements” potentially creating a “risk to training requirements”.

Those behind the Washington training hub scheme said the proposed site was identified after an 11-month search and that the police force needed a premises that could be “delivered in a single phase” with “associated outdoor training space.”

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting next week, has recommended the scheme for approval.

The planning report noted Northumbria Police “are required to have their own dedicated training facility to align with the Government requirements” and that “the delivery of the training facility is therefore critical”.

It was noted that the “proposal will support wider public safety” and that “the location of the site and extensive land around the site provides appropriate outdoor training”.

The committee report adds:”As set out in the planning statement, as the nature of the training is somewhat sensitive, particularly in relation to the external training, there needs to be an opportunity for this to be segregated and screened from public view.

“The location at Alston Road provides an opportunity for this.

“Finally, it is noted that Pattinson Industrial Estate is particularly well connected and central within the force’s area, supporting staff and operational efficiency.

“Given the above, it is considered that exceptional circumstances have been demonstrated and in this instance the use as a training facility is supported.”

On highways impacts, council planners said that “comings and goings [at] the site would largely operate as it has done in the past” and that a travel plan had been prepared to encourage walking, cycling and shared travel.

In addition, no concerns were raised by the council’s environmental health section around impacts on residential amenity, and it was noted that the site sits “directly adjacent to the A1231” and “450m minimum from the existing residents at Kimberley and Horsley Road.”

Supporting planning documents previously said that plans to “centralise and improve the training facility arrangement is an important aspect of the force’s long term estate strategy” and would “ensure officers are well-trained to respond to public safety needs, supporting the delivery of essential public services”.

It was noted that the “premises identified at Washington will ensure that the current and future operational demands of the force can be met whilst also giving the force ultimate control of their facility, timetabling, and ability to meet future training needs”.

The planning, design and access statement adds: “There is no alternative, suitable premises within the force’s estate to accommodate this operational training facility.

“Ownership and occupation of their own premises in Washington will enable the force to mimic and recreate real-life situations inside and outside the building, which is not always possible with the lease arrangements that are currently in place.”

Councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee will vote on the application at a meeting on Monday, September 29, at City Hall.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5.30pm and is open to the public.For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01719/FUL

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/