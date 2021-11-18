Thanks to South Tyneside's road safety heroes

People are being urged to stay safe.

Road Safety Week, promoted by charity Brake, is running from November 15 to 21.

The theme is this year’s initiative is Road Safety Heroes, celebrating the millions of people across the UK who work to keep roads safe – from school crossing patrols and the emergency services and medical teams that care for people after a road incident, to highways engineers and designers creating safe vehicles and safe spaces for travel.

Communities are being encouraged to showcase their own personal road safety heroes by adding them to the charity’s ‘heroes hall of fame’ at www.brake.org.uk/road-safety-week

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are being reminded of road safety advice in South Tyneside.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, lead member for Area Management and Community Safety, said thanked everyone in the borough involved in keeping people safe.

“Our road safety professionals work extremely hard all year round in all weathers to help keep people safe on our roads," he said.

“Road Safety Week not only gives us a chance to showcase all this important work, but highlights the fact that we can all be road safety heroes by putting safety first when we are out and about.

"As pedestrians, cyclists, motorists, we can all play our part in making journeys safer.

Cllr Ernest Gibson thanked road safety heroes in South Tyneside.

“Measures such as wearing bright colours to be ‘seen’ when out walking or cycling during the darker nights to driving responsibility and parking considerately, can help to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of ourselves and others.”

The focus across the week ranges from road safety education within schools to the work of road safety campaigners and emergency services.

Officers in the council’s Road Safety Team are delivering activities in schools, helping children to learn how to cross roads safely, choose routes that ensure they stay as safe as possible and providing Bikeability courses which give school children the skills and confidence to cycle safely.

The team is also working with the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service to highlight the impact of inconsiderate parking.

Jason Wakeford, head of campaigns at Brake, said: “Road Safety Week is the UK’s biggest annual road safety campaign and is a great opportunity to speak up for road safety.

“This year everyone can acknowledge and celebrate the heroic efforts of people working to safe lives in roads across the country – and recognise that we can all be road safety heroes by using roads safely an taking action for road safety in our families, schools, communities and where we work.”

Councillor Gibson said: “With the dark nights setting in and the Borough getting busier in the run up to Christmas, it is incredibly important that communities work together to keep people safe to protect not only themselves but others.”

For further information about the work of the council’s Road Safety Team, visit https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/57713/Road-safety

More details about national Road Safety Week are available at www.brake.org.uk/road-safety-week