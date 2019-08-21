The Water's Edge apartment plans: Last chance to have your say on controversial development at South Shields seafront
Controversial proposals to build luxury flats on the site of a closed seafront pub are due up for appeal – with the public given a final chance to have their say.
Plans to build a three-storey, 23-apartment complex on the site of The Water’s Edge Pub at Trow Lea on South Shields seafront were rejected in 2018 after hundreds of objections over fears it would spoil coastal views and impact on wildlife.
South Tyneside Council leader Councillor Iain Malcolm was among those to object, saying the development would clash with the council and National Trust’s “vision” for the foreshore area – which includes boosting tourism.
The plans – which include detached garage blocks, car parking, a detached bin store and vehicle access – attracted more than 300 objections.
There were those, however, who welcomed the idea of more housing coming to the borough.
Planning officers at South Tyneside Council recommended the proposals be refused on the grounds of the visual impact on the foreshore area and Grade-II listed Trow Rock gun emplacement.
A report cited the “excessive height, scale and density and incongruous appearance” of the plans as a reason for rejection alongside impact it would have on wildlife areas, sites of special scientific interest and the lack of affordable housing.
Councillors voted to reject the plans in line with the officers’ recommendation.
The developers’ agent Dominic Waugh said at the time he was “surprised” to see landscape and character given as a reason for rejection with the plans being “more uniform in appearance” and “befitting of a seaside location” than the current site.
On ecology, he said a habitat assessment report had been submitted and that the applicant had agreed to pay to mitigate impacts on wildlife.Developers appealed to the Planning Inspectorate, with the appellant/applicant listed as Kevin Brogan and Mr Waugh down as the agent.
The final date for representations from the public is Thursday August 22.
:: Anyone wishing to have their say can submit comments online at https://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/ using reference APP/A4520/W/18/3217280