This is how much council tax South Tyneside households will pay in 2023/24

At the latest council budget meeting this week, council tax levels were set for the 2023/24 financial year as part of the borough’s medium-term financial plan.

This included a council tax increase of 4.95%, made up of a 2% Government levy ringfenced for adult social care services and a 2.95% rise in core council tax.

The tax hike falls against a backdrop of £3.7million of planned savings in 2023/24, with town hall bosses stating the council tax rise was needed to help protect frontline services.

General view of a council tax bill. Picture c/o Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

It was also noted that support would still be available to help thousands of borough residents with their council tax bills.

This includes a £100 council tax rebate for households on low incomes, which is expected to benefit around 12,000 residents, and the council tax reduction scheme which provides support to more than 18,000 residents.

It is understood that, even after the council tax rise, South Tyneside Council will have one of the lowest rates in the North East region.

Borough councillors voted to approve the budget and new council tax levels on Thursday, February 23, at South Shields Town Hall.

Final bills issued by South Tyneside Council will include levies linked to the region’s police and fire and rescue services, with ‘precepts’ for 2023/24 decided by separate organisations.

Precepts for the Tyne and Wear Fire and Civil Defence Authority and theNorthumbria Police and Crime Commissioner are set to increase on the previous year, with a 5.72% rise for fire services and 9.75% rise for police.

Council tax levels, including the two precepts , would see a Band A property, into which the majority of households in South Tyneside fall, pay an extra £1.36 per week and an extra £70.87 annually.

Elsewhere, an average Band D property in South Tyneside would see a weekly increase of £2.04 and an annual increase of £106.29.

The council tax and precept increases are expected to come into force for the 2023/24 financial year.

Full details of the council tax and precept increases are set out in South Tyneside Council’s official medium-term financial plan.

This includes the property band, council tax totals and estimated weekly and annual increases compared to 2022/23.

How much extra will you pay in 2023/24?

(Calculated increases include South Tyneside council tax and both Police and Crime Commissioner and Fire Authority precepts)

Band A Property

Annual increase: £70.87

Weekly increase: £1.36

Borough council tax total: £1,393.88

Band B Property

Annual increase: £82.67

Weekly increase: £1.59

Borough council tax total: £1,626.19

Band C Property

Annual increase: £94.49

Weekly increase: £1.82

Borough council tax total: £1,858.50

Band D Property

Annual increase: £106.29

Weekly increase: £2.04

Borough council tax total: £2,090.81

Band E Property

Annual increase: £129.91

Weekly increase: £2.50

Borough council tax total: £2,555.43

Band F Property

Annual increase: £153.52

Weekly increase: £2.95

Borough council tax total: £3,020.05

Band G Property

Annual increase: £177.16

Weekly increase: £3.41

Borough council tax total: £3,484.69

Band H Property

Annual increase: £212.58

Weekly increase: £4.09