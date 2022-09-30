If granted planning permission, South Tyneside Council says three sites in South Shields, Jarrow and Hebburn would almost triple the number of placements in the borough for looked-after children and young people.

There is only one children’s residential home in South Tyneside at present, accommodating a maximum of up to four young people at once.

Council bosses say combined with a lack of foster carers, this means young people cannot always be accommodated and are often placed away from family and friends.

Planning applications for the three sites have been drawn up and will be submitted soon, with the hope that by having these homes, young people would be able to say close to their family, friends and their schools.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “We have a strong track record in children’s residential care and take our corporate parenting responsibilities very seriously.

“We desperately need more homes for our children and young people who, for whatever reason, cannot live with their birth parents.

“It is important that these young people can live in the communities they call home and stay close to family and friends.”

Areas for development include Seton Avenue in South Shields, Hebburn New Town and Grant Street, Jarrow.

If approved, two of the new-builds would be able to accommodate up to four young people while the third would offer overnight support on a short term basis for children undergoing assessment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of information sessions are planned where people can find out more about the proposals, with the first two of these on 10 October in the Learning Lounge at Hebburn Central.

Another two will be held in the training room at Simonside Climbing Wall on 11 October and the final two will be on 13 October in Jarrow Focus. Two sessions will run each day from 1pm - 4pm and 5pm - 8pm.