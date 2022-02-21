Tik Tok Properties granted permission to open HMO shared accommodation in South Shields street

Back in 2021, South Tyneside Council’s planning department registered an application for 517 Stanhope Road in the Biddick and All Saints ward.

This included changing the upper floors of the property from a retail use to a four-bedroom house of multiple occupancy.

Plans from applicant Tik Tok Properties included bedrooms and associated communal areas such as a common room, kitchen and bathroom facilities.

A general view of Stanhope Road.

It is the latest example of the form of shared accommodation to be approved in the borough, and such HMOs have often been a cause of controversy.

But after assessing the planning application, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on February 10, 2022, finding no issue with the proposals.

A decision report prepared by council planners said the change of use would be acceptable in terms of highway safety, biodiversity and visual impacts.

The planning report reads: “The site is located within a mixed use area comprising food establishments, retail units and residential properties.

“The property is considered sufficient size to accommodate the proposed HMO’s four bedrooms, kitchen/dining area, living room area and bathroom.

“A condition is suggested to both limit and define the number of bedrooms that would be authorised by the planning permission.

“A condition limiting occupancy is not considered to be necessary, as that is effectively restricted by the C4 use class being sought (to up to six persons).”

The report goes on to say: “This proposal does not give rise to any material issues or concerns in relation to visual amenity […] because the majority of the works would be internal.

“A new dividing wall is proposed within the rear yard to separate the flat entrance from the retail entrance.

“This wall would not be highly visible from the surrounding area and as such would not give rise to significant visual harm.”

Under planning conditions, the HMO conversion works must start on site within three years.

For more information on the planning application and council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/1086/21/FUL

