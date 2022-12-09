The footage captures ongoing remediation work on ex-industrial land at Holborn, South Shields, to make it suitable for development.

The disused docks and former brownfield site is being transformed into a riverside quarter for living and working along with high quality new public space.

The plans will see a failing quay edge wall replaced with a new one and the raising of the former dry docks to overcome serious flooding issues.

What the site could look like

Cllr Margaret Meling, Lead Member for Economic Growth, Skills and Climate Change, said: “It’s exciting to see this development taking shape.

“This site bears the hallmarks of its former heavy industrial past, and the work you can see ongoing in the video is to make it suitable for development and to allow its transformation into a fantastic new riverside location.

“Work is on track, with the first properties in phase one almost ready to occupy. This phase will deliver 48 homes, as well as a play area, with stunning views of the Tyne.

“The next phase will get underway early in the New Year.”

Timelapse footage shows contractors John F Hunt Regeneration carrying out work to restore three of the docks to preserve the industrial heritage.

Jon Stones, Operations Manager for John F Hunt Regeneration said: “We have made significant advancements on site, with the first phase of earthworks ready for handover in the coming weeks.

“One of the more unusual challenges we have had, was to lower the decibel level of our operations, to protect the Atlantic Salmon in the River Tyne. For this, we used an innovative ‘bubble curtain’, reducing noise in the water by 20dB, which allowed us to continue operations without impacting either our programme or the marine life.

“Piling works along the river wall are well underway and we are soon to start restoring the retained piers, which are an important feature of the future development. The next phases of earthworks are due to start in the New Year, and we look forward to continuing the great progress made in delivering this important brownfield regeneration scheme for our clients”

Homebuilders Keepmoat and Alnwick-based Cussins both recently gained full planning permission for phases two and three of the regeneration to deliver 95 homes to the site.

Ian Worgan, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat said: “We’re so glad to be a part of this incredible regeneration scheme and to be delivering these much-needed new homes for people in the local area.

“Our new River’s Edge development will provide ideally located, modern homes which are within walking distance of South Shields town centre, perfectly placed for shopping, commuting, and socialising.

“Our new homes and the redevelopment of this fantastic riverside location, just a stone’s throw from Sandhaven beach, will bring in significant positive impact to the area and generate new opportunities for local businesses and the wider community.”

Jabin Cussions, CEO of Cussins, added: “We are extremely excited to commence residential development of this key regeneration scheme following completion of the extensive site remediation work.