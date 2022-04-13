Tom Pigott represented the Tyne Dock and Simonside area from 1999 until 2003 and then represented the Biddick and All Saints ward from 2007 until 2015.

However, the former Labour councillor recently passed away after a short illness aged 89 years.

Mr Pigott has been credited for serving the communities he represented with “dignity, good humour and total commitment” over the years.

Councillor Tom Pigott with his wife Alma pictured during their time as Mayor and Mayoress. Picture c/o South Tyneside Council.

Alongside a spell as the Mayor of South Tyneside, he served in school governor roles for Lord Blyton School and Holy Trinity Schools and was chair of governors of Laygate School for many years.

Mr Pigott was also involved with his wife Alma in the activities of St Hilda’s Church and latterly in St Simon’s Church and until very recently, was active in the affairs of the South Shields Labour Party.

This included acting as chair of his home branch Simonside and Rekendyke.

Simonside and Rekendyke councillor, Ed Malcolm, has since paid tribute to his friend and former ward colleague.

“Tom was one of life’s true gentlemen,” he said.

“He had a tremendous loyalty and never waived from his desire to see a more fair and just society, he will be greatly missed.”

Mr Pigott served as an electrical technician in the Royal Air Force from 1954 to 1956, going on to work a number of jobs, in shipyards, as an electrical engineer, and at the British Gas research station.

After retiring, he decided to become a councillor where he served for 12 years.

This included serving as Mayor, with his wife Alma as Mayoress, from 2010 until 2011.

Speaking to the Shields Gazette in 2016 to mark the couple’s diamond wedding anniversary, Mr Pigott reflected on his time as Mayor.

The former councillor said at the time: “It was a privilege to represent the 160,000 people that live in South Tyneside, it was an honour and a privilege.

“There are some magnificent people in South Tyneside that have devoted their lives to helping others, and some fantastic organisations, and it was a tremendous year for us seeing all of that up close.”

Mr Pigott is survived by his wife Alma and by Diane and Colin his daughter and son, along with two grandchildren.