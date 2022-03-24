A major restoration of the popular crossing should have been completed in 2015, but has been hit with a string of setbacks that mean the work remains unfinished and spiralled more than £10million over budget.

An end to the saga appeared to finally be in sight last year, when British firm Lift Design Limited were brought in to replace an Italian engineering firm whose ability to complete the works was severely hampered by Covid travel restrictions.

The arrival of the new specialists brought hope that the lifts would be ready to use by the end of 2021, but a new report has revealed yet more troubles.

It states that the contractors have encountered “unexpected problems” at the site and have also struggled to obtain essential parts due to supply chain issues, meaning the lifts will not be operational until “later in 2022”.

Transport North East confirmed that the works had cost £292,000 this financial year and will lead to bills of another estimated £281,000 in 2022/23, significantly more than the £350,000 previously quoted as the expected remaining cost of the lift works.

It has been suggested that a legal claim could be made against Italian engineers Maspero Elevatori to recover some funds.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service previously revealed in 2020 that the cost of the tunnels’ renovation stood then at £16.9million, way above the initial £6.9million earmarked for the project.

Transport North East said that details of the “unexpected problems” found by Lift Design could not be disclosed due to commercial confidentiality.

The report to the North East Joint Transport Committee’s audit committee said the firm had been “reliable and diligent in the work carried out”.

It added: “They have uncovered some unexpected problems as the work has gone on, but have proposed solutions to all issues encountered and have carried out additional works as required.

“The outstanding final stage works to be completed relate to the cabin, doors and the door operating mechanisms.

“New parts are required but due to supply chain issues there has been a delay to the works until the bespoke parts can be provided, therefore it is planned that bringing the lifts into full operation will be in later in 2022.

“The specific date will be known once the door parts have been delivered successfully as the final programme will be the fitting of the door parts and the testing and certification.

“Once operational, each of the new lifts will be able to carry up to six cyclists and their bikes in one journey.”

Previous delays to the renovation of the tunnels, which run between Jarrow and Howdon, were blamed on their listed building status, the discovery of asbestos, and original contractor GB Building Solutions going bust.

