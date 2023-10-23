South Shields Town Hall

South Tyneside Council bosses are signing the pledge to demonstrate a number of commitments and ambitions which will “support priorities and encourage staff to feel part of strong communities”.

It comes after a report went before the latest meeting of the local authority’s people and organisational development committee seeking agreement to sign the anti-racism charter, which was unanimously approved.

Councillor Fay Cunningham, chairing the committee, said: “South Tyneside Council has always been ahead of the game when it comes to equality.

“It’s ongoing and it always has been ongoing and I think this work that we’re doing is absolutely brilliant, and it’s continuing what’s been good practice for a long time.”

Amy Norton, council organisational development advisor, says the charter is an example of how the authority is helping support a more diverse workforce, and will include a variety of different initiatives to support and educate staff.

She added: “There’s different benefits of this charter, but it is about taking anti-racism seriously.

“It will continue to build a culture of trust as well with our staff, members and our workforce.

“It is taking that lived experience into consideration when we’re looking at changes in policy and obviously it will connect our workforce as our networks already do.”

Council reports noted the charter is being implemented by the authority for the first time with the “main aim of demonstrating the council’s commitment to reducing inequalities and making things fairer by tackling discrimination”.

Officers add benefits of the charter include attracting a wider, more diverse workforce, helping to support a “fair and inclusive workplace culture” and connecting staff by “creating safe spaces”.

Councillor David Francis, Green Party opposition leader, added it is important for various measures to be in place for people to be able to challenge others over the issue if necessary.

He said: “It’s giving people the tools to then feel confident to kind of redirect that conversation or challenge it in a more constructive way.”

Council officers added a “fantastic range” of training is in place as part of their anti-racism work.