Plans to convert stables buildings into new homes in South Tyneside have been given the green light by borough development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for buildings at the North Lizard Riding School complex, which sits off Lizard Lane in the Whitburn and Marsden ward.

Council planning documents describe the site as a “riding school and residential properties with various outbuildings including stables and other barn buildings” and note the site sits “entirely within the Green Belt.”

North Lizard Riding School, Lizard Lane, South Tyneside | Google/LDRS

Plans submitted earlier this year (2025) sought permission for the “conversion of two existing stables to two dwellings”, along with associated works.

This included “re-roofing the main stable, providing new doors and windows and 7no. new rooflights”, as well as “removing existing barns and reinstating land.

A heritage and design and access statement from applicants said plans would create two “cottages” with “living and sleeping accommodation on the ground floor and a gallery area to provide additional living space at first floor level”.

It was argued that the “appearance of the building and the site as a whole is considered to be improved by the conversion of the stables”, while the removal of barns would “improve the appearance of the riding school itself, but also improve the outlook from the converted stables, and the openness of the Green Belt.”

During a council public consultation exercise on the plans, there were four objections raising raising a range of concerns.

The objectors’ concerns, summarised in a council decision report, included “restricted parking”, access rights, sewage capacity, the site’s close proximity to a golf club and more.

Council planners, responding in the decision report, said that “matters of access rights are a civil issue not material to the determination of this application”.

It was also noted that “car parking and manoeuvring details are considered acceptable and will not have any adverse impacts on the highway network”.

In addition, council planners said “drainage assessments are not required (for surface or foul drainage)” as the proposal is not a “major development” but added “the site will already have connections with regards to those in any event”.

A council report noted that “this does not, however, abrogate the need for the applicant / developer to agree such details with Northumbrian Water should planning permission be granted.”

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on July 14, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the site was “considered to be an acceptable location for the proposal” and would “be sustainable development” under national planning policies.

It was also noted that the plans were “in accordance with relevant local and national planning policy in terms of Green Belt, highways / parking, archaeology, contaminated land, ecology, design, and residential amenity considerations”.

The council decision report adds: “Neighbouring residential properties are located to the north and west of the existing stable building.

“Given the position of these properties relative to openings proposed within the building, it is not considered any adverse amenity or privacy impacts would occur to these neighbours relative to the existing built development.

“It is noted neither of the proposed dwellings would have any external private amenity space associated with them.

“Given the constraints of the site and position of the existing buildings this is not considered possible, and it is noted that potential residents of the proposed dwellings would also be aware of this arrangement prior to occupation.

“It is also considered that future occupants of the dwellings would be aware of the site’s part existing operation as a riding school in terms of noise and odour matters.”

Council planners noted the stables conversion would “not create any additional footprint beyond that of the existing building” and that the demolition of barn buildings and “reinstatement of the land” would “allow the re-growth of grass and enhance the openness of the site and Green Belt”.

It was concluded that the “development is considered to be acceptable in principle, in a sustainable location, and is not considered to be inappropriate development in the Green Belt.”

A previous heritage and design and access statement from the applicant said there was “no intention to change the setting of the stables, although the removal of the barns will allow the re-growth of grass and increase the area available for wildlife at the eastern side of the site”.

The applicant’s supporting document added: “The site works will be carried out entirely within the existing hard surfaced area and the disturbed land around the barn.

“No additional land will be directly affected by the construction works or the creation of a site compound, provision of welfare cabins etc.

“The proposed work will make a positive contribution to the character and setting of the riding school and the Green Belt as a whole, reducing vehicle movement, and increasing the green space around the riding school.”

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0749/24