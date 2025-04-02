Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for new digital advertising signs at a South Tyneside shopping complex have been given the green light.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for the Viking Centre in Jarrow.

Applicant Smart Outdoor lodged an application earlier this year (2025) for two wall-mounted digital signboards, including one sign near the shopping centre’s Ellison Street entrance and one sign within the shopping centre at 41 Bede Precinct.

A planning statement submitted to council officials said the proposals were “part of a national shift towards the use of digital displays by the signage industry, positively contributing towards the desire for a sustainable and flexible advertising estate”.

It was noted that the Jarrow plans aimed to “facilitate sustainable, relevant, locally focused messaging (including for occupiers of the centre) rather than the display of fixed, often national advertisements”.

Applicants argued that the location of the signs in a commercial area of Jarrow would “result in their slim, simple design being readily absorbed into the street scene” and that the “potential to harm the amenity of the occupiers of neighbouring buildings is also low”.

They added the “proposed sign at Bede Precinct is in a pedestrian area and so is unlikely to have any impact on public safety” and that the other proposed location for an advertising sign (Ellison Street) had a “good safety record”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on April 1, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the signage was an “acceptable form of development” and that no objections had been received from the council’s highways department.

It was noted that the plans were “satisfactorily located and are not therefore considered to present a hazard for pedestrians or cause a distraction to passing motorists”.

The council decision report adds: “Sign one would be set away from the highway and as such would not result in significant harm to the safety of road users.

“While sign two would face the B1297 road at Ellison Street, the internal illumination level of 300 cd/m2 at night and 500 cd/m2 in the day is considered to be acceptable in terms of the safety of nearby road users.

“No objections have been raised by the transport development officer however conditions are proposed regarding the luminance and animation of the signs.”

Planning documents from the applicant previously confirmed that the digital adverts would be “operated remotely” and that each sign would be accommodated “with no loss of retail space, employment opportunity, parking or circulation space”.

Those behind the scheme added “in the case of Bede Precinct (as a pedestrian area) content could be static or animated and in the case of Ellison Street (as a roadside setting), displaying static content only.”

For more information on the plans and council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search application reference number: 250077