Plans to demolish part of a shopping centre in South Tyneside have been submitted to council development bosses.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the Viking Centre in Jarrow town centre.

Applicant Sheet Anchor Investments Limited is seeking ‘prior approval’ for the demolition of a “series of retail units” at the shopping centre.

This includes a row of retail units near the Ellison Street entrance to the shopping centre and along Bede Precinct.

Those behind the scheme said demolition comprises “a number of units that are largely vacant, including the former Wilko building on the corner of Bede Precinct and Ellison Street”.

At the time of writing, the units adjacent to the former Wilko store proposed for demolition were largely occupied by charity shops.

Planning documents also confirmed that the Jarrow Buffs Social Club at 96 Ellison Street is “not part of the [demolition] application”.

Details of the demolition of retail units are set out in a covering letter submitted on behalf of applicants, which notes the buildings would be “demolished to slab level”.

It was also noted that the buildings were “not listed, not located within a conservation area and do not fall within a locally designated area or protected landscape”.

The cover letter adds: “The application is submitted as a 28 day prior notification of the demolition of buildings.

“Whilst the authority has 28 days to respond to the proposal to demolish, it would assist greatly if an earlier determination could bemade in order to allow demolition to take place at the earliest opportunity.

“The demolition process is considered to be standard, and will be controlled through the appropriate building control process.

“As a result there are not considered to be any special circumstances which would require conditions to be imposed on the demolition through the planning process.”

A planning application form states demolition is expected to start later this year and would be completed by December 1, 2025.

Planning documents note that fencing would be erected “prior to any works commencing” and that a “wheel jet wash arrangement [would be] put in place for all vehicles working on and leaving the site”.

It was noted that buildings would be “demolished employing a top-down method”, with the “roofing removed first followed by the inwardly pulling in of the perimeter walls”.

In addition, “dust suppression” measures would be “adopted at all times during any dust arising works throughout the site.”

For more information on the demolition plan or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search application reference number: 250243