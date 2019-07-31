Vision for 5,000 homes set out in plans for future of South Tyneside

South Shields Town Hall

South Shields and Boldon look set to take the brunt of building work under proposals by South Tyneside Council, which are due to be agreed on August 7.

According to a report, up to 1,565 new homes have been allocated for South Shields and a further 1,625 in East Boldon, West Boldon and Boldon Colliery under the South Tyneside Local Plan.

“It’s a long term plan and once it is adopted it becomes the logical starting point for all planning applications,” said Neil Cole, the council’s spatial planning operations manager.

“We’ve done some early consultation with things like the strategic land review, but this is the first chance members of the public will have to look at a range of policies.

“The one that causes the most controversy is the number of homes we need to build, we’ve followed the government methodology, taken on board the relevant data and that says we need to build 350 homes each year – about 7,000 by 2036.

“After deductions, such as homes already built, we need to find land for about 5,000 homes by 2036.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Cole was speaking at a meeting of the council’s Housing Performance Panel, before the public are asked to give their thoughts on the draft local plan, which if approved will set planning policy in the borough until 2036.

If the document is given the green light, consultation is expected to begin later in August and last at least eight weeks.

As well as the opportunity to comment online and in writing, several ‘road shows’ are also expected to be organised.

The draft is then expected to be revised and put out to a second round of consultation before being handed over to the government, with final approval and adoption expected by July 2021.

One issue expected to be raised during consultation is houses in multiple occupation (HMOs).